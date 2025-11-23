Nainital, November 23: Three teachers, including the president of the Government Teachers' Union of Haldwani Block, were killed when their car lost control and fell nearly 60 metres into the Shipra River in the Ratighat area on the Almora-Haldwani highway in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Sunday. One injured teacher, who survived the crash, was given first aid at CHC Khairna before being referred to Haldwani in critical condition, the officials said.

According to the police, four teachers, among them 50-year-old Sanjay Singh Bisht and Manoj Kumar, Block President of the Government Teachers' Union in Haldwani of Almora district, were travelling by car to attend a marriage ceremony on Saturday. The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday when the vehicle lost balance on a stretch near Ratighat and plunged about 60 metres into the river. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Dead as Lorry Rams Into Stationary Bus on NH-40 Near Perayipalli Mitta In Allagadda.

A child who witnessed the crash informed Ratighat resident Tara Singh Bisht, who immediately alerted others. Tara Singh and BJP Mandal President Neeraj Bisht were the first to reach the spot, the officials said. Police teams and SDRF personnel rushed to the location after they were notified. Rescuers, along with local residents, pulled Sanjay and Manoj from the mangled vehicle and transported both to Garampani CHC. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Nainital Road Accident

Nainital, Uttarakhand: A car carrying four teachers rolled 60 meters into a gorge near Kanchidham on Nainital-Almora highway; three died on the spot and one was critically injured, with SDRF leading the rescue operation. (Video Source: SDRF Nainital) pic.twitter.com/W5M8BaSmfp — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2025

Sanjay died during treatment, while Manoj was referred to Haldwani for further medical care. Two other teachers, Surendra Bhandari and Pushkar Bhainsoda, remained trapped inside the vehicle and were declared dead at the scene. The force of the fall left the car completely shattered after tumbling from a significant height into the riverbed. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem, and their families have been informed. Police are conducting further investigations. Further details are awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).