Lucknow, December 16: A chilling murder case came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh, where a taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly killing and beheading his live-in partner before dumping her body in a forested area in Haryana and returning home to prepare for another marriage.

According to the report published by India Today, the accused, identified as Furqan alias Bilal, a resident of Saharanpur, was arrested after a week-long investigation by Haryana Police. The victim, Uma (30), was found dead near the Paonta Sahib highway under the Pratap Nagar police station limits in Yamunanagar district on December 7. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner by Slitting Her Throat With Knife in Mira Road After She Refuses To Marry Him, Arrested.

Police first recovered a headless, decomposed body lying in fields close to the highway. The body was found unclothed, pointing to a brutal and premeditated crime. Reportedly, identifying the woman initially proved difficult as no missing person report matched the body. Police alerted neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under DSP Rajat Gulia on the directions of Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal.

According to police, Bilal and Uma had been in a live-in relationship in Saharanpur for nearly two years. While he financially supported her, his family was unaware of their relationship. Investigators said Bilal’s marriage to another woman had been fixed, and Uma had allegedly been pressuring him to marry her instead. Fearing that she might reveal the relationship and disrupt his wedding, Bilal allegedly planned the murder. Prayagraj Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Uttar Pradesh, Writes on Floor With Her Blood 'Mera Pati Nirdosh Hai' To Pass Murder As Suicide; Arrested.

On the night of December 6, Bilal picked up Uma from Saharanpur on the pretext of travelling to Himachal Pradesh. After driving around for several hours, he allegedly murdered her inside the car near Bahadurpur village in Haryana. To conceal her identity, police said he decapitated the body, removed her clothes, and dumped it near the highway.

After the killing, Bilal reportedly returned to Saharanpur and continued preparations for his upcoming wedding as if nothing had happened. He was arrested six days later and allegedly confessed during interrogation, leading police to the location where Uma’s severed head had been hidden. Efforts are ongoing to recover the murder weapon and complete forensic formalities.

Uma was the mother of a 13-year-old boy and had been living separately following a divorce about a year and a half ago. Her family said they learned about the murder only after police contacted them. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS, and a detailed probe has been launched.

