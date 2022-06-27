New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday alleged Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, was a "jihadi" who incited violence, and slammed the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest.

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the BJP following the arrest, BJP general secretary C T Ravi tweeted, "This Incompetent Dynast did not protest the arrest of a Marathi Actress for a simple Facebook post by the Fascist MVA Government in Maharashtra. He kept his mouth shut when women & children were raped in Rajasthan. But he is shedding tears for a Jihadi who incited violence!"

Lending support to the jailed journalist, Gandhi had tweeted, "Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny."

BJP secretary Y Satya Kumar also targeted the former Congress chief over the latter's criticism of the central government in this regard.

"Arrest a Jihadi, hate monger, vandal and the first voice to be raised in favour of them will be that of Congress. But these people will maintain a stoic silence when Hindus get slaughtered by jihadis in their ruled states. These wokes are not going to learn anything," he wrote on Twitter.

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets, officials said.

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held.

Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the arrest.

