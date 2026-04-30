Oppo Reno 16 Series Pre-Orders Open in China Ahead of Official Debut; Check Expected Specifications and Features

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Oppo has officially begun teasing the upcoming Reno 16 series in China, with pre-orders now live in its home market. While the domestic launch is imminent, global markets are expected to wait until approximately July 2026 for the lineup to debut internationally. This delay is attributed to the brand's current focus on releasing the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in additional regions over the coming weeks. The new series is expected to consist of at least two models: the standard Reno 16 and a higher-spec Reno 16 Pro.

The Reno 16 series represents Oppo's latest push into the premium mid-range segment, It aims to focuse on a mix of compact ergonomics and high-end imaging hardware. Early reports suggest a significant divergence in size between the two models, alongside substantial upgrades to battery capacity and processing power. By opening pre-orders early, Oppo aims to capture consumer interest ahead of a full reveal that will likely showcase the brand’s updated design language and latest software ecosystem. OnePlus, Realme Merge Internal Operations Under Unified Oppo Sub-Brand Unit; Li Bingzhong To Lead Joint Business Strategy.

Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Expected Specifications

The standard Oppo Reno 16 is rumored to be a compact flagship-style model featuring a 6.32-inch display. In contrast, the Reno 16 Pro is expected to be a larger variant equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED LTPO screen offering a 1.5K resolution. Both devices are tipped to feature flat panels with ultra-thin bezels. Under the hood, the series is expected to run on ColorOS 16.1 based on Android 16. The standard model may house a Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Pro variant is tipped to utilize the more powerful Dimensity 9500s SoC.

Battery and camera hardware are also set for notable upgrades. The Reno 16 Pro is rumored to pack a massive 7,000mAh capacity battery. Its camera setup may include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a periscope telephoto camera. While specific camera details for the base Reno 16 are currently unavailable, it may share a similar layout with different underlying sensors. The Pro model is expected to arrive in multiple configurations, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price and Availability

While official pricing for the Chinese market has not been confirmed, the Reno 16 Pro is expected to be available in several color options, including white, black, purple, and green. Based on current configurations, which range from 12GB+256GB to 16GB+1TB, the series will likely target various price points within the sub-flagship category. Information regarding the specific color variants and storage options for the standard Reno 16 remains pending. OnePlus Reportedly Shuttering Retail Stores in India As Global Shutdown Looms.

As pre-orders continue in China, more definitive details regarding regional pricing and exact launch dates are expected to surface. For international buyers, the July global debut will be a key window to watch, as local taxes and import duties will ultimately determine the final retail price in regions like India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO China ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).