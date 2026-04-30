SOCIAL & VIRAL

Indian ‘Desi’ Baraat Lights Up New York’s Fifth Avenue With Live Singing Wedding Entry, Video Goes Viral

A video of an Indian wedding baraat on New York City’s Fifth Avenue has gone viral, showing a couple leading the procession with live singing instead of a traditional DJ. The vibrant celebration, featuring music, dance, and cultural display, has drawn widespread attention and mixed reactions on social media.

Published: Apr 30, 2026 09:20 AM IST
Indian ‘Desi’ Baraat Lights Up New York’s Fifth Avenue With Live Singing Wedding Entry, Video Goes Viral
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A video of a vibrant Indian baraat on Fifth Avenue has gone viral, showcasing a high-energy wedding procession led by Pankti Doshi, a genetic counsellor, and Dr. Avish Jain, a medical journalist and singer. The couple transformed the iconic street into a musical celebration, singing Bollywood songs live from an open vehicle as guests danced in traditional attire. Shared on Instagram by wedding content creator Amrish Patel, the video has drawn admiration and debate online for its scale and uniqueness. ‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Zohran Mamdani Says He Would Urge King Charles To Hand Over Diamond (Watch Video).

Video of Indian Wedding Procession on Fifth Avenue Goes Viral 

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

5th Avenue baraat Dr Avish Jain Fifth Avenue India Indian Baraat