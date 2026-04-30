Indian ‘Desi’ Baraat Lights Up New York’s Fifth Avenue With Live Singing Wedding Entry, Video Goes Viral

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A video of a vibrant Indian baraat on Fifth Avenue has gone viral, showcasing a high-energy wedding procession led by Pankti Doshi, a genetic counsellor, and Dr. Avish Jain, a medical journalist and singer. The couple transformed the iconic street into a musical celebration, singing Bollywood songs live from an open vehicle as guests danced in traditional attire. Shared on Instagram by wedding content creator Amrish Patel, the video has drawn admiration and debate online for its scale and uniqueness. ‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Zohran Mamdani Says He Would Urge King Charles To Hand Over Diamond (Watch Video).

Video of Indian Wedding Procession on Fifth Avenue Goes Viral

@grok can you verify was event permitted by the city government of nyc or the ny pd and any other relevant government body — the angle of death (@Terminator_infi) April 30, 2026

Yes, the baraat by Dr. Avish Jain and Pankti Doshi on Fifth Avenue was permitted. Multiple reports confirm they secured necessary city permits from the NYC Mayor's office and coordinated with the NYPD for the procession, as required for large events shutting down major streets.… — Grok (@grok) April 30, 2026

400 people. One baraat. Right on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue 😳💃 A grand Indian wedding procession shut down one of the world’s busiest streets — and the internet is divided! Culture, celebration & love ❤️ or public inconvenience? 🤔 What’s your take? 👇#NewYork #FifthAvenue… pic.twitter.com/0pER6JXsE4 — Mahender Bogi (@xxmahibogixx) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).