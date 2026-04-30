1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced the start of the rollout of GPT-5.5-Cyber, a powerful new frontier model designed specifically for cybersecurity applications. The model will initially be made available to critical cyber defenders in the coming days. In his post on X, Mr Altman stated that OpenAI will collaborate closely with the broader ecosystem and government bodies to establish trusted access mechanisms. The goal is to rapidly strengthen the security of companies and critical infrastructure against growing cyber threats. This targeted release marks OpenAI’s latest step in applying advanced AI capabilities to real-world national security and enterprise protection challenges. Further details on availability and technical specifications are expected soon. OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.5, Positions It as a Smarter-Faster AI That Handles Work From Start to Finish.

Sam Altman Announces GPT-5.5-Cyber

we're starting rollout of GPT-5.5-Cyber, a frontier cybersecurity model, to critical cyber defenders in the next few days. we will work with the entire ecosystem and the government to figure out trusted access for cyber; we want to rapidly help secure companies/infrastructure. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).