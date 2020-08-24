Ballia (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45), they said.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Defeats No-Confidence Motion Moved in Kerala Assembly by Congress-Led UDF.

"Ratan Singh, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). We are investigating the case,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Man Honey-Traped by ISI Using Sex Worker in Karachi, Detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)