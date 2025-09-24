Mumbai, September 24: Bhanvi Kumari Singh Bhadri, the estranged wife of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, claimed that Raja Bhaiya possesses illegal and prohibited weapons. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share "evidence" against an alleged illegal arms cache to support her claim. She also claimed deep involvement of journalist Aashika Singh and Raja Bhaiya's cousin Akshay Pratap Singh in the possession of illegal arms. In her post on X, Bhanvi Kumari (Bhanvi Singh) said that a systematic effort is underway to divert attention from the main crime after her complaint was forwarded from the PMO and the Home Ministry to the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Bhanvi Singh, who had accused Raja Bhaiya of years of physical and mental abuse in March this year, further said that the pictures in her post show the alleged illegal weapon with Aashika Singh. "It also shows how deeply attached Aashika Singh is to weapons," she added. Issuing a clarification over her leaving home, Bhanvi Kumari said that she did not leave it voluntarily but was threatened with being shot for speaking the truth. Notably, Raja Bhaiya's estranged wife has accused him of having relationships with other women and even assaulting her. Who Is Raghuraj Pratap Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya? All About Kunda MLA Whose Wife Bhanvi Singh Filed Complaint Against Him Alleging Physical and Mental Abuse for Years.

Bhanvi Kumari shares evidence against alleged illegal arms cache (Photo Credits: X/@BhanviKumari)

She also alleged that the Kunda MLA was not helping in taking care of their children. It is worth noting that Bhanvi Singh has written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) claiming that her husband owns illegal and banned weapons. As per the letter, it is claimed that Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh has a large stock of foreign weapons, including Turkish-origin Zigana pistols and automatic assault rifles. Kumari has also accused her husband of forcibly taking away her licensed weapons.

In her post, Bhanvi Kumari said, "The person who has the shield of a political party is creating an atmosphere against me by giving positions to people in their party and inciting workers, which has put my and my daughters' safety at serious risk." She demanded that the government ensure the safety of her and her daughters. A few days ago, Bhanvi Singh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which she shared a photo where she is seen admitted to a hospital.

सालों तक मैंने चुप रहकर अपने परिवार की इज़्ज़त बचाने की कोशिश की। बहुत अन्याय सहा, बहुत उत्पीड़न सहा। पर हाल ही में अक्षय प्रताप ने मीडिया इंटरव्यू में मेरे बारे में झूठ फैलाकर मुझे “पागल” कहा। यही वह आख़िरी चोट थी जिसने मुझे मजबूर कर दिया कि अब सच्चाई सबके सामने रखूँ। मैं इस… pic.twitter.com/6EXYFOKsT4 — Bhanvi Kumari Singh Bhadri (@BhanviKumari) September 18, 2025

The post shared on September 18 read, "Akshay Pratap and Aashika Singh @SinghkolAashika are not only involved this illicit relationship but also a major role in illegal weapons and other activities." She has accused Raja Bhaiya's cousin brother, Akshay Pratap Singh and Journalist Aashika Singh of being involved in the alleged crime of possessing illegal weapons. "This, along with the voice note, is just a small glimpse of the evidence," Bhanvi Singh claimed. Meanwhile, Akshay Pratap Singh said that all allegations of Bhanvi Singh are baseless. Raja Bhaiya Booked for Domestic Violence: Wife Bhanvi Singh Accuses UP Kunda MLA of Years of Physical and Mental Abuse.

"We have a weapons display on Dussehra, which anyone can come and see. The weapons she is posting are edited. An investigation should be conducted to determine where she got these photos. How did she get these photos when she has been living separately for the past 10 years?" he said.

