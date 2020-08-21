Lucknow, August 21: A shocking case emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a woman reportedly sought divorce from her husband for "loving too much" and "not fighting" with her. The woman, a resident of Sambhal district in western UP, approached the Sharia court seeking an official separation from her partner, reports said. Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey Are Officially Divorced.

The sharia court, a legal body mandated to hear and resolve matters pertaining to Muslim personal laws, was surprised after reading the petition, reports said citing Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. "Neither he (husband) ever shouted at me nor he ever disappointed me over any issue. I am feeling suffocated in such an environment," she was reported as saying.

The woman was asked whether there is any other reason for which she is seeking divorce, to which she replied in the negative. The court then reportedly termed her plea as frivolous and asked the couple to mutually settle their differences.

The husband told the court that he always intends to keep her happy and also helps in household chores. He had sought the petition to be returned and their marriage be kept intact.

After finding no relief from the Sharia court, the woman reportedly approached the local panchayat. However, her case lacked merit and her pursuit for divorce could not be moved forward.

