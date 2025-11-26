Senior entertainment journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat died on November 25, 2025, in Mumbai. According to a family statement, she had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West and undergone heart surgery. The operation was reportedly successful. However, Vibha breathed her last a day after. She was 51. The news of her death sent shockwaves in the journalism fraternity. Vibha Kaul Bhat worked as Associate Vice President at ABP Network. She was a prominent face in entertainment journalism and the woman behind the iconic show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish aka SBS on ABP News. Bollywood and television industry celebrities also expressed condolences, including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Hina Khan, Anupam Kher, Bipasha Basu, Hiten Tejwani, Ashoke Pandit and others. Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away: Senior Journalist Dies After Falling off Fourth Floor of His Delhi House, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise.

Bollywood Mourns Vibha Kaul Bhat

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture with Vibha Kaul Bhat on X. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about senior journalist Vibha Kaul ji’s demise. A kind soul gone too soon. Prayers for her family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻”. Rohit Sardana Dies; Senior Journalist Passes Away of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Sudhir Chaudhary Pays His Condolence.

Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute to Vibha Kaul Bhat - See Post:

Deeply saddened to hear about senior journalist Vibha Kaul ji’s demise. A kind soul gone too soon. Prayers for her family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O407fLXeGL — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 25, 2025

Actor Sidharth Malhotra posted condolences on paparazzo Viral Bhayani’s Instagram post about Vibha’s demise. Sidharth wrote: “Very sad to hear this, Om shanti.” He added heartbreak emoji and folded hands emoji. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote under the same post: “God bless your soul Vibha 🙏🏻”, while actress Bipasha Basu commented: “Can’t believe it. What happened? God give strength to her family. 🙏🏻” Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Hiten Tejwani wrote on the post: “Shocking ..Om Shanti.. may her soul rest in peace.” He added a shocked emoji and folded hands emojis. Actress Mahima Makwana simply put in a shocked “Whaaattt?”

Viral Bhayani Posts About Vibha Kaul Bhat, Celebs React - See Posts:

Celebs mourn the death of Vibha Kaul Bhat (Photo Credit: @viralbhayani/Instagram)

TV actress and Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up winner Hina Khan posted condolences on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of Vibha and writing about their friendship and “Kashmiri connect”. Hina wrote: “I have known her for more than 15 years, travelled together, esteemed Senior journalist VIBHA KAUL BHAT so professional, so graceful, kind, and warm. Our Never ending conversations about Kashmir Our Kashmiri connect We used to spk only in Kashmiri with each other.. Gone tooo tooo soon I am gonna miss you vibz Rest in peace my dear Vibha Condolences, Prayers and love Om Shanti. (sic)”

Hina Khan Pays Tribute to Vibha Kaul Bhat - See Post:

Hina Khan posts about her friendship with Vibha Kaul Bhat (Photo Credit: @realhinakhan/instagram)

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted on Instagram with her picture, “Shocked , stunned , speechless to know about the sad demise of my dear @vibhakaulbhat who was more than my sister to me . An ever smiling , positive , vibrant , loving human being . An ace media professional who brought revolution in tv programmes on TV serials Her big “Namaskar Mahara “ to me occasionally will keep on echoing my ears . Her warm hugs will be missed . Heartfelt condolences to the family and near ones . This is not fair Vibha . You can’t do this to us . Om Shanti …. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼(sic)”.

Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute to Vibha Kaul Bhat - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Crime Patrol fame actor Anup Soni posted condolences on Ashoke Pandit’s post in the form of heart emojis and folded hands emoji. Anupam Kher also posted a condolence message on X. He wrote: "“The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living.” Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of a young sincere hardworking journalist, a friend, a happy person and a beautiful human being! I have known #VibhaKaulBhat for many years! Whenever I met her at any event or a press meet she will come directly to me proudly displaying her Kashmiri’s dajehroos (equivalent of a mangalsutra in Kashmiri) and the most infectious smile and give me a warm and affectionate #Nalmut (hug in Kashmiri)! Some people bring so much of positivity in brief meetings! #Vibha was one of them! Will miss her and her warmth! She once said to me,” Anupam ji! I feel secure in the fact that you live in the same city! I can call you any time if there is a problem!”💔 My condolences to her family! Om Shanti! 🙏💔🕉 #Unpredictable #Life."

Anupam Kher Pays Tribute to Vibha Kaul Bhat - See Post:

“The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living.” Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of a young sincere hardworking journalist, a friend, a happy person and a beautiful human being! I have known #VibhaKaulBhat&l… for many years! Whenever I met her at any… pic.twitter.com/dtwaS84Vqs — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 26, 2025

Vibha Kaul Bhat’s Funeral in Goregaon

Vibha Kaul Bhat’s funeral will be held at 12 PM on November 26 at the Hindu Shivdham Crematorium in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Statement From Vibha Kaul Bhat's Family After Her Demise

Statement from Vibha Kaul Bhat's family (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Known for her kind personality among the media, Vibha Kaul Bhat was also renowned for telling it like it is and questioning what needed to be questioned. In over 25 years as a journalist, she inspired many in the profession with her work.

