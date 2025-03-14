New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda national president shared his heartfelt wishes for a joyful Holi, celebrating the spirit of togetherness that the festival represents and reiterated the government's commitment to inclusivity and progress, giving the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Speaking to the media, Nadda said, "My greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. Holi, a festival of the combination of colours, gives a message of unity. I wish everyone happy Holi and pray for the development of the country."

Also Read | Nothing To Expand Workforce in India To Accelerate 'Make in India' Initiatives and Boost Local Economy, Domestic Production.

Nadda also expressed his optimism about the nation's growth, affirming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is progressing towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusivity and progress, adding, "We are moving towards Viksit Bharat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to give the message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas today."

Also Read | Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia? All About Law Student Who Screamed 'Another Round?' After Crashing Speeding Car Into 2-Wheelers, Killing a Woman in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Union Minister JP Nadda, who was seen smeared in colours, celebrated Holi with his family and party workers at his residence in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with people who arrived at his residence and extended greetings of Holi and Ramzan on Friday.

Rajnath Singh joined in the festive spirit as he embraced the people who had come to call on him with colours and tried his hand on a drum at the Holi celebration at his residence in Delhi.

In a message to the nation on the festival of Holi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is advancing rapidly. A sense of confidence has emerged in people across the country. A sense of confidence has emerged in people across the country. There is enthusiasm among people, the spirit of doing something. This festival of Holi brings joy. On this occasion, I extend greetings to the countrymen. People should live in harmony, this is what we hope for," said Rajnath Singh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined devotees at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to celebrate the festival of Holi.

The Chief Minister participated in singing traditional 'phag songs' and performed puja and aarti at the site of Holika Dahan within the temple premises, marking the beginning of the vibrant Holi festivities.

In a similar spirit, several BJP leaders enthusiastically celebrated the Holi festival, embracing the festival of colours.

Several BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh celebrated the Holi festival with great fervor and enthusiasm. The celebrations were marked by music, dancing, and a strong sense of camaraderie, reflecting the cultural significance of Holi.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, emphasizing the harmony prevailing amidst the celebrations.

The festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)