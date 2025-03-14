Rajkot, March 14: A woman was killed and two others injured in a high-speed car accident in Gujarat's Vadodara, on Thursday night, March 13. The incident occurred near the Amrapali complex and was captured on CCTV. The car was driven by Rakshit Chaurasia. Chaurasia’s friend, Meet Chauhan, was also in the car at the time of the crash.

According to reports, the car was traveling at over 100 km/h when it took a sharp turn and collided with a two-wheeler. The woman, riding the scooty, died at the scene, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Locals quickly gathered at the site and managed to detain Chaurasia. ‘Another Round’: Woman Dead After Car Collides With 2-Wheeler in Gujarat’s Vadodara (Watch Video).

Vadodara Car Accident Video

Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student at MS University in Vadodara, was driving a Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus, registered under the number plate GJ06RA687, when he caused a fatal crash near the Amrapali complex in Vadodara on Thursday night. Originally from Varanasi, Chaurasia was known as a dedicated law scholar, but on that night, he chose to engage in reckless driving, leading to a tragic accident. The car, reportedly speeding over 100 km/h, collided with a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring two others.

Accused Rakshit Chaurasia Chanted 'Om Namah Shivay' After Vadodara Car Accident

In the CCTV footage, Chaurasia is seen behaving erratically, shouting and chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay,’ reportedly in a drunken state. Eyewitnesses claim that Chauhan, the car's owner, fled the scene shortly after the accident. Police have launched a manhunt for him. Vadodara: ‘Drunk’ Law Student Rakshit Chaurasiya Screams ‘Another Round?’ After Crashing Speeding Car Into 2-Wheelers; Woman Killed, 4 Injured (Watch Video).

The vehicle involved was registered under Deon Technology Pvt Ltd. Senior police officials and BJP leaders, including the city BJP president and MP, visited the site following the incident. The tragic crash led to the cancellation of the local Rangotsav program, part of Holi celebrations.

