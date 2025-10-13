New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that he has switched to Indian email service provider, Zoho mail for all official communication.

"Namaskar, I would like to inform you all that I have switched to Zoho Mail, a Swadeshi platform for my email communications. My new Email ID is jpnadda.bjp@ zohomail.in Kindly use this address for all future correspondence. Thank you", the Union minister posted on X.

Multiple government offices, union ministers and other officials have adopted the Indian made zoho mail in the last few days as part of a push for adopting 'swadeshi products'.

On September 22, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that he had switched to Zoho, and urged others to join in on the Prime Minister's call for swadeshi by adopting indigenous products and services.

On October 9, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also switched to Zoho mail.

In a post on social media X, the Minister requested that everyone use his new email address, shivrajsinghchouhan@zohomail.in, for communication.

"Dear Sisters-Brothers, Nephews-Nieces! Through continuous communication with you, I gain new strength. Your affectionate messages and suggestions have been reaching me. To further strengthen and simplify this chain of communication, I have now started using Zoho Mail. My new email address is shivrajsinghchouhan@zohomail.in," Chouhan posted.

"I request all of you to use this address for future correspondence or communication. Thank you for your cooperation!" the post read.

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. (ANI)

