Mumbai, October 13: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state due to elections to local and civic bodies. The SEC, in its recent letter, said that it is currently busy completing the election process in 29 Municipal Corporations, all 247 Municipal Councils, 42 NagarPanchayats out of 147 Nagar Panchayats, 32 Zilla Parishads out of 34 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis out of 351 Panchayat Samitis before January 31 next year as per the Supreme Court order. SEC sources confirmed that it has pleaded with the ECI to defer SIR till these elections are held, as the poll machinery is currently busy with preparations and ultimately holding these elections.

“The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has vide its order dated 6th May 2025 directed the State Election Commission to endeavour to conclude the elections to local bodies in Maharashtra within a period of four months, while granting liberty to the State Election Commission to seek extension of time in appropriate cases. Elections to all 29 Municipal Corporations, all 247 Municipal Councils, 42 Nagar Panchayats out of 147 Nagar Panchayats, 32 Zilla Parishads out of 34 Zilla Parishads and 336 Panchayat Samitis out of 351 Panchayat Samitis are due in Maharashtra,” said the SEC in the letter. According to the SEC, currently the delimitation of wards of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis is complete, while the process of delimitation of wards for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats is due to be completed shortly. Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Supreme Court Directs State Govt, Election Commission To Hold Polls by January 31, 2026; Says No Further Extension Will Be Granted.

The process of bifurcation of Legislative Assembly electoral rolls for these local bodies will be taken up next, and then the actual elections will be conducted. “Tentatively, the process of elections for all these bodies is likely to continue till January 2026, during which time most of the Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars (who are appointed as Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for local body elections) in the State will| be engaged in these elections.

“As the field staff, including Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars, are the same officers for local body elections and revision of assembly electoral roll, it is requested that the program for Special Intensive Revision, in case any such program is planned to be undertaken, be deferred till at least the end of January 2026,” argued the SEC. SEC’s request comes at a time when the MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have stepped up their preparations for the upcoming local and civic body elections. Dussehra Rally in Mumbai Would Set the Electoral Agenda, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam.

The ruling and opposition parties have also increased their outreach with the voters, and they are exploring various options, including going solo based on individual strengths and entering into alliances, leaving decisions to their respective local units. Incidentally, the all-party delegation is meeting the state Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday with a plea to hold fair and free elections, especially amid the charges of vote rigging during the state assembly elections held last year.

