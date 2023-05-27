Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) The newly appointed Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Augustine George Masih will be administered oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra here on May 30, a spokesperson said

The oath ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here, a spokesperson said.

Justice Masih is the senior judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was appointed as a judge in the court on July 10, 2008.

The vacancy in Rajasthan High Court arose after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court to the Supreme Court.

