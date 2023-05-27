Mumbai, May 27: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made all the necessary preparations to conduct the Civil Services Prelims 2023 examination on May 28. The exam will be held in two shifts, with General Studies Paper I in the morning shift and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the afternoon shift. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can obtain their admit cards from the official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims 2023: Delhi Metro Services on Phase III Sections To Begin at 6 AM on Sunday, May 28 for Candidates Appearing for Civil Services Exam, Check Routes Here.

It is crucial for candidates who are preparing to take the Civil Services Prelims 2023 examination to familiarise themselves with the exam day guidelines, including the requirements regarding the admit card and reporting time at the exam centre. Adhering to these guidelines will help ensure the smooth conduct of UPSC Prelims 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read and understand the instructions provided on their admit cards, which can be downloaded from the official websites upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. The admit card serves as a crucial document for identification purposes and grants entry into the examination centre. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: 29 Muslim Candidates Crack Merit List.

It must be noted that the entry to the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 exam. For the forenoon session, the entry gate will be closed at 09:20 am, while for the afternoon session, the gate will be closed at 02:20 pm. Candidates are permitted to use regular or basic wristwatches inside the examination halls. However, the use of smartwatches is barred. Only answers marked using a Black Ball Point Pen will be considered for evaluation; any other marking method will not be taken into account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2023 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).