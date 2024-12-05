New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Justice Manmohan, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court was sworn in as Supreme Court judge on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna administered the oath of office to Justice Manmohan.

With the appointment of Justice Manmohan, Supreme Court's functional strength now increased to 32 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 34.

The Supreme Court Collegium on November 28 recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan to the apex court.

The Collegium consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka took the decision in the meeting.

"While recommending his (Justice Manmohan) name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi. The Supreme Court Collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the Collegium resolution has stated.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road and went on to receive his B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College of University of Delhi.

He attended Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and received his LL.B. in 1987, and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council of Delhi in the same year.

He practiced primarily in Supreme Court of India and High Court of Delhi in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation.

Justice Manmohan served as senior panel advocate for the government of India in High Court of Delhi and Supreme Court of India.

He was designated senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2003.

Later he was appointed as additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and was made permanent on December 17, 2009. (ANI)

