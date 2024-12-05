Lucknow, December 5: To safeguard public safety and execute the Supreme Court orders regarding loudspeaker use, senior Lucknow Police officers, including Commissioner Amrendra Singh Sengar, carried out surprise inspections throughout the city on Thursday. The Lucknow Police said the goal of the exercise is to limit noise pollution and address safety issues for morning walkers, especially for women and senior residents.

The inspections saw the participation of the Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP), and Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP), who patrolled the areas early in the morning hours. DCP Central Raveena Tyaagi said, "Today, all officials and personnel of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate inspected the morning walk areas, ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court's directives on loudspeakers. Additionally, a campaign was conducted against high-speed bikers. We also interacted with morning walkers to understand their concerns and are committed to providing better facilities."

In addition, officers were seen enforcing strict rules regarding the use of loudspeakers and launching awareness campaigns against high-speed biking, which is a serious hazard to traffic safety. According to the officials, the department's top priority is to continue to be addressing reckless driving and maintaining noise control in the city. Residents have responded well to the proactive attitude taken by the Lucknow Police, especially those who often use public areas in the early hours.

The Supreme Court has banned music systems and loudspeakers in public areas between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with noise levels limited to 10 dB(A) above local ambient guidelines. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has said that all preparations of Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj are almost complete. "All preparations for Kumbh are almost complete. Before Kumbh, PM Narendra Modi will address the inaugural program and the whole world will witness the Maha Kumbh which is going to be organized.... We will go to Mumbai and Jaipur and invite the public representatives and people there for Maha Kumbh.," he said.

Earlier, on Monday, in a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district. The decision, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

