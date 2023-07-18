Amaravati, Jul 18 (PTI) Real estate developer, K Raheja Corp, on Tuesday announced that it will build a 6 lakh sq ft mall at a cost of Rs 600 crore at Visakhapatnam.

The real estate developer's president Neel Raheja called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office today and personally invited him for the foundation laying ceremony of the InOrbit mall in the port city.

The mall will become operational in three years, said a press release shared by the state government.

Neel Raheja was also accompanied by InOrbit mall's chief executive Rajnish Mahajan and AP and Telangana chief operating officer G Sravan Kumar.

Besides the mall, the representatives of the developer have also deliberated on further investments proposals with the Chief Minister. They were accompanied by Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other officials.

