Bhawanipatna, Sep 28 (PTI) A government officer has gone missing from Odisha's Kalahandi district for the past seven days, police said on Tuesday.

Dhanurya Dhoba, who worked as an overseer at the Soil Conservation and Watershed Development Directorate, had left for Thuamul Rampur on official work on his motorcycle last Wednesday.

The last conversation he had with his colleagues was from Gunpur village, 27.5 km from Thuamul Rampur, after which he could not be contacted.

After searching for him, his colleagues filed a missing report at Thuamul Rampur police station on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said there has been no breakthrough so far.

Neither his mobile is reachable, nor his bike has been recovered. An investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Incidentally, the area is in a hilly terrain and has thick forest cover, besides having the presence of Naxals.

