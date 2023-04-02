Kanker/Sukma, Apr 2 (PTI) Five Naxalites involved in several incidents of violence have been arrested in Kanker and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Naxalites Sumand alias Suman Anchala, Sanjay Usendi and Parasram Thangul were apprehended by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) during a search operation in Koylibeda police station limits on Sunday, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

The trio were involved in arson, planting explosives to target security forces and other violent incidents in the area, he added.

Meanwhile, two Naxalites, including a woman, were nabbed at Maraiguda-Linganpalli Road mobile check post on Saturday.

Madvi Hinge and Madvi Masa were apprehended by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force's 208th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) battalion and district force during an anti-Naxalite operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The two militia members had set fire to vehicles engaged in construction works in the district last year, he added.

