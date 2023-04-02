Mumbai, April 2: The holy month of Ramzan in India began on March 24 as the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on March 22 evening. Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and other metro cities of India are celebrating Ramzan with much fervour and gaiety. Today is the 10th day of Roza of Ramzan. On Monday, April 3, Muslims will observe the 10th Roza or the fast of Ramadan.

During Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known, Muslim adults fast from dawn to dusk. They abstain from consuming food or drinking water during the fasting period. Muslims start their day with Sehri in the morning and break their fast with Iftar in the evening. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 11th Roza on Monday, April 3. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 10th Roza of Ramzan on April 2 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 05:17 AM 6:54 PM 03 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 04:49 AM 6:41 PM 03 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 04:36 AM 6:25 PM 03 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 04:52 AM 6:22 PM 03 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 04:56 AM 6:31 PM 03 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 3:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 11 04:11 AM 5:53 PM 03 April 2023

The annual festival of Ramzan is also considered to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. While the holy month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, the festival ends after 29 to 30 days with Ramzan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. Observing fast during Ramzan teaches Muslims to be self-disciplined and self-restraint. Meanwhile, the Sehri and Iftar timings depend on sunrise and sunset. Those who are not keeping well or traveling are exempted from fasting. Ramadan 2023: List of Religions That Observe Fasting Like Ramzan in Islam.

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).