India News | Karnataka: 24 Children Rescued from Alleged Abuse at Tumkur Madrasa; Cleric Booked

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Twenty-four children from Bihar were rescued at Bengaluru Railway Station after they fled a madrasa in Tumakuru, alleging harassment and abuse by a cleric.

The incident occurred at Jamia Arabia Hasinia Trust in Amlapura, Tumakuru. The Railway Protection Force found the children at the Bengaluru station and took them to safety.

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According to the Child Welfare Committee complaint, madrasa cleric Moulali allegedly harassed the children. He is accused of throwing stones at them, physically assaulting them if they refused to work, and denying them food.

The children reportedly ran away from the madrasa due to the harassment.

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Based on the CWC complaint, the case was transferred to Tumkur. An FIR has been registered against the cleric at the Tumakuru Rural Police Station.

The case has been filed under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Prohibition Act.

Tumakuru Rural Police said further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, four people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry near Jigani Palya in Kothagere on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place when an Alto car (KA 11 N 1211) travelling from Tumakuru towards Mandya collided head-on with a lorry (KA 03 D 5599) moving from Kunigal towards Tumakuru.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (68) and Narasimha, also known as Kumar Narasimhappa (65). All the victims were residents of Suvarnasandra in Mandya district. The bodies have been shifted to Kunigal Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said Kunigal Police Station Inspector Madhya Nayak and his team visited the accident spot soon after the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)