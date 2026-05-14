Gemini Intelligence To Debut on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8; Check New Android 17 AI Features

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Google’s newly unveiled “Gemini Intelligence” system is expected to make its commercial debut on Samsung’s upcoming next-generation foldable smartphones. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be the first devices to feature these advanced AI automation tools, potentially arriving ahead of Google’s own flagship Pixel 11 series. The system aims to provide a more proactive AI layer for Android, capable of executing complex tasks across multiple applications simultaneously.

Gemini Intelligence on Samsung Galaxy Foldables

According to industry reports, Gemini Intelligence could be "commercialised for the first time" through Samsung's summer hardware launch. Samsung historically unveils its new foldable devices in July, whereas Google typically schedules its "Made by Google" event in August. This timeline suggests that Samsung’s new handsets may ship with these features out of the box before they reach the Pixel lineup. Samsung has already commenced its beta testing cycle for One UI 9.0, which is based on Android 17. Samsung Certified Re-Newed Programme Launched in India for Refurbished Galaxy Flagships With Genuine Parts and One-Year Warranty.

Google Gemini System-Wide AI Features

Gemini Intelligence functions as a system-wide AI layer designed to handle multi-step tasks across different apps. Key features include multi-app automation, where the AI can retrieve information from Gmail to book appointments or add products to shopping carts. While the system can perform these actions in the background, final confirmations still require user approval. Additionally, an improved "Intelligent Autofill" will use connected app data to complete complex forms, though this remains an optional setting.

New Tools for Android 17 and One UI 9

The update introduces several specific utilities, such as "Rambler" in Gboard, which polishes casual speech by removing filler words and pauses in real time. Another addition, "Create My Widget," allows users to generate functional home screen widgets using simple text prompts for information like weather or fitness. Furthermore, Gemini in Chrome will offer "Auto Browse" capabilities to automate repetitive online actions, such as reserving parking for events or updating recurring shopping orders. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launched; COO Won-Joon Choi Discusses Future of Slim Phones, Tri-Fold Devices and New Privacy Display.

Material 3 Expressive Interface Update

Visually, Gemini Intelligence will introduce an updated design language known as Material 3 Expressive. Google states that this new style prioritises smoother animations and interface changes intended to be less distracting. The goal of the visual overhaul is to help users maintain focus on their current tasks while the AI provides background assistance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).