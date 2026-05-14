IMD New Monsoon Forecast System: How AI Is Transforming Weather Predictions for Over 3,000 Sub-Districts Across India

India's weather forecasting just got a significant upgrade. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched two cutting-edge services that bring artificial intelligence to the heart of monsoon prediction - a move that could reshape how millions of farmers, administrators, and citizens prepare for India's most critical season.

What Is the IMD's New AI-Enabled Monsoon Forecast System?

The first of the two services is an AI-enabled monsoon advance forecasting system designed to track the progress of seasonal rainfall and deliver localised weather information up to four weeks in advance. Covering 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts, the system is built specifically to serve India's agricultural communities with timely, hyperlocal data. Southwest Monsoon 2026: IMD Forecasts Below Normal Monsoon This Year, Rainfall To Be 95-90% of Average.

The second service is a high-resolution spatial rainfall forecast for Uttar Pradesh, launched as a pilot project. Using dense observational networks and AI-driven techniques, it generates operational rainfall forecasts at a 1-km resolution up to 10 days ahead - a level of precision previously unavailable at scale.

How Does the Technology Work?

The system integrates data from Automatic Rain Gauges, Automatic Weather Stations, Doppler Weather Radars, and satellite-based rainfall datasets. Advanced AI-driven downscaling techniques then process this data to produce granular, location-specific forecasts. ‘Super’ El Nino Warning: Global Weather Patterns at Risk As Pacific Warms, India’s Monsoon Could Be Disrupted.

Jointly developed by IMD, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, the platforms combine numerical weather prediction models with AI-based, data-driven approaches.

Who Benefits and How Will Information Reach Them?

Forecast updates will be shared via mobile applications, SMS alerts, WhatsApp, Kisan portals, television, and digital channels. Information will also be displayed at vegetable markets and distributed through rural self-help groups.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh called it a shift from conventional forecasting to impact-based, decision-support forecasting - giving farmers actionable intelligence for sowing, irrigation, crop protection, and harvest planning.

What's Next?

With the UP pilot demonstrating strong capabilities, similar high-resolution services are set to expand to other states as observational infrastructure grows. For India's agriculture, energy, urban planning, and disaster management sectors, the IMD's AI monsoon system marks the beginning of a new era in weather intelligence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).