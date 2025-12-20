Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Banashankari Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for kicking a five-year-old boy, who was playing outside his house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Postal Road in Tyagarajanagara when the child, Neev Jain, was playing with his mother and relatives near their residence. The CCTV footage shows Ranjan emerging from his gate and suddenly kicking the boy from behind, causing him to fall face down on the road, police said.

The boy sustained abrasions on his face, legs and hands in the fall. His mother, Deepika Jain, who had come to her brother's house with her son, complained to the Banashankari Police Station.

The accused, identified as Ranjan, was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Police stated that he is mentally unstable. (ANI)

