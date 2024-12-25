India News | Karnataka: 4 of Family Killed in Car Crash in Haveri

Agency News ANI| Dec 25, 2024 07:08 PM IST
India News | Karnataka: 4 of Family Killed in Car Crash in Haveri
Representative Image

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Four people of a family died in a road accident under the Tadasa PS limit near Belligatti village in Karnataka's Haveri district.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Haveri, informed that a white vehicle going towards Hubballi lost control and jumped the divider and collided with a red vehicle coming from Hubbali and going towards Bengaluru near Haveri-Dharwar border.

There were four persons in the red vehicle including one child of 10-12 years old, all of them died in the accident. two persons died on the spot and two persons were declared dead at the KIMS hospital Hubballi.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

