Mumbai, December 25: Every 12 years, the sacred city of Prayagraj transforms into a vibrant centre of spiritual devotion as millions of devotees from across the globe gather for the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the most revered Hindu festivals. The Mahakumbh pilgrims converge at the sacred Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse them of sins and offer spiritual salvation. This grand event is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing people from all corners of the globe to partake in its profound rituals and celebrations.

For the convenience of devotees, the Indian Railways has announced 3,000 special trains to accommodate the thousands expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. These special trains will run from key cities across the country, ensuring smoother travel and convenience for pilgrims heading to the Mahakumbh Mela. Scroll down to check the full list of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 special trains.

Check List of Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Special Train- 06207/06208 Mysore-Danapur-Mysore Express

Kumbh Special Train - 05611/05612 Kamakhya-Tundla-Kamakhya

Kumbh Special - 04153/04154 Kanpur Central - Bhagalpur

Weekly Kumbh Mela Special - 06207/06208 Mysore-Danapur-Mysore Express

Kumbh Special Train - 05811/05812 Naharlagun-Tundla-Naharlagun

Kumbh Special Train - 08057/08058 Tatanagar-Tundla-Tatanagar

Kumbh Special Train - 08067/08068 Ranchi-Tundla-Ranchi

Kumbh Special Train - 03219/03220 Patna-Prayagraj-Patna

Kumbh Special Train - 03689/03690 Gaya- Prayagraj-Gaya

Kumbh Special Train - 09031/09032 Udhna-Ghazipur City-Udhna

Kumbh Special Train - 09029/09030 Vishwamitri-Ballia-Vishwamitri

Kumbh Special Train - 09019/09020 Valsad-Danapur-Valsad

Kumbh Special Train - 09017/09018 Vapi-Gaya-Vapi

Kumbh Special Train - 09413/09414 Sabarmati-Banaras-Sabarmati

Kumbh Special Train - 09555/09556 Bhavnagar Terminal-Banaras-Bhavnagar Terminal

Kumbh Special Train - 09421/09422 Sabarmati-Banaras-Sabarmati (Via Gandhinagar)

Kumbh Special Train - 09403/09404 Ahmedabad-Janghai-Ahmedabad

Kumbh Special Train - 09537/09538 Rajkot-Banaras-Rajkot

Kumbh Special Train - 09591/09592 Veraval-Banaras-Veraval

Kumbh Special Train- 03021/03022 Howrah-Tundla

Kumbh Special Train - 03029/03030 Howrah-Tundla (via Bandel)

Kumbh Special Train - 03031/03032 Howrah - Bhind

In addition to these special trains, regular services such as Howrah-Prayagraj Rambag Vibhuti Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (via Gaya and Patna), Howrah-Jodhpur Express, Howrah-Bikaner Express, Howrah-Mathura Express, and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, and many for will continue to operate.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is an unforgettable experience that witnesses huge gatherings. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, December 23, reviewed the arrangements for Maha Kumbh at the Prayagraj airport and directed that the work must be completed by the first week of January.

