Bengaluru, December 23: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday appointed state-level office-bearers including 10 vice presidents as part of the revamping process. The announcement came almost one-and-half months after Vijayendra, the Shikaripura MLA and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son, took charge as the party's state unit chief.

According to the list released by the party, the 10 new vice presidents are former ministers Murugesh Nirani, B A Basavaraj (Byrathi), Haratalu Halappa, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA Anil Benake, N Mahesh, Roopali Santosh Naik, Dr Basavaraj Kelagar, Malavika Avinash, and M Rajendra. Karnataka: BJP Criticises CM Siddaramaiah for Travelling in Private Jet Amid Drought Crisis (Watch Video).

State general secretaries are former minister V Sunil Kumar, former MLAs P Rajeev, N S Nandeesh Reddy and J Preetham Gowda. The party appointed Shailendra Beldale, D S Arun, Basavaraj Mattimod, C Muniraju, Vinay Bidare, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dr Sharan Tallikeri, Lalitha Anapur, Dr Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and Ambika Hulinaykar as party secretaries. Karnataka BJP Takes Serious Note of Three Legislators Attending Dinner Hosted by Congress, To Seek Explanation.

Subbanarasimha will be the state BJP treasurer, C Manjula as Mahila Morcha president and Dheeraj Muniraj as Yuva Morcha president.

