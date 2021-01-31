Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday unearthed a drug racket and arrested four people, including two Nigerian nationals at Ramamurthy Nagar area of Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"The police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and two inter-state drug peddlers. The police have seized one kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 75 lakhs. Three mobile phones, one weighing machine and a bike have also been recovered," said a CCB official.

"The two foreign nationals don't have passports," the official added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)