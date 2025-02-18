Bengaluru [Karnataka] [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday spoke on the E-Khata campaign, emphasizing the efforts made by his government to provide benefits under the new law while addressing concerns over tax compliance.

"Regarding the E-Khata campaign, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Eshwar Khandre. After the committee submitted its report, a law was introduced. According to that law, we have provided many benefits, including revenue expansion and site houses. However, they do not pay taxes to the government. Therefore, I have directed the launch of the B-Khata campaign," Siddaramaiah stated.

Shifting focus to internal party matters, Siddaramaiah refrained from commenting on the ongoing discussions about Congress' power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka.

"Regarding the CM power-sharing, KPCC changes, and the mutual statements of K. N. Rajanna and DK Shivakumar, I will not comment on controversial matters. The Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, and Minister Rajanna have shared their views. Regarding the power-sharing formula, how many times do I need to say this? It is a matter for the high command to decide. We will follow their decision," he added.

Karnataka Minister of Commerce and Industries, MB Patil Tuesday addressed the ongoing talk about the Chief Minister's position in the state. He said that the Congress high command is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Regarding the delay in the appointment of Council members, he attributed the postponement to health concerns.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, "We have high command in the Congress party, and it is watching everything. In all issues, the high command is supreme. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. Other things are irrelevant, I don't want to speak anything else..."

He mentioned that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. And he also called the whole situation "irrelevant". (ANI)

