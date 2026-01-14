Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): A BJP delegation has filed a complaint against Congress Spokesperson M Laxman, accusing him of spreading false information and making provocative statements that allegedly incite public unrest and hatred.

The delegation met Karnataka DGP MA Saleem.

According to the complaint, Laxman has been accused of creating unrest in the state by making false remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union MoS V Somanna. The complaint alleges that his remarks have the potential to disturb public peace and create mistrust against the government.

The complaint argues that such remarks are likely to create fear and anxiety among the public, disturb harmony between the Centre and the state, and incite hatred by spreading false allegations against high-ranking leaders,

It further states that the repeated use of inflammatory language by the official spokesperson of the ruling party is condemnable and amounts to deliberate misinformation for political purposes.

"On 08.01.2026, KPCC spokesperson M. Laxman held a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Mysore and made serious allegations in the press conference, such as, "At the instigation of Union Minister Amit Shah, there was a riot in Bellary and the bodies of Congress workers were found. If Union Minister V. Somanna, who brought Amit Shah's message, is subjected to brown mapping, the conspiracy will be exposed. The riot occurred after V. Somanna visited Bellary and held discussions with Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu. There is no use in holding a press meet by talking unnecessarily. V. Somanna has conveyed Amit Shah's message to Janardhana Reddy and Sriramulu to drop a body and do politics," the complaint stated.

"It is a very serious matter that KPCC spokesperson M. Laxman, in his statement, directly mentioned the names of Honorable Union Home Minister Shri. Amit Shah and Honorable Union Minister Shri. V. Somanna and made the very serious and provocative words, "The body should be thrown down, politics should be done on it," without any document, evidence or proper basis," it added.

Laxman has allegedly made similar statements in the past, and several defamation cases are already pending against him, the complaint stated.

Delegation stated that such false statements are (i) likely to create fear, anxiety and unrest among the public. (ii) intended to instil hatred and distrust against the government. (ii) likely to disturb peace and harmony between the central and state governments and among the public, and (iv) likely to incite people by spreading false allegations against high-ranking central ministers.

The delegation sought immediate legal action against Laxman, stating that no individual should be allowed to disturb public peace and harmony through false and provocative statements. (ANI)

