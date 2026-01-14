Mumbai, January 14: The Indian passport has significantly improved its global standing, climbing five positions to secure the 80th spot in the newly released Henley Passport Index 2026. According to the latest data, Indian citizens can now travel to 55 destinations worldwide without a prior visa, marking a notable recovery from last year’s 85th position. This rise in mobility reflects India’s expanding diplomatic footprint and its growing influence on the international stage.

While the improvement is a positive development for Indian travelers, the index continues to highlight a substantial gap between the world’s most powerful passports and those at the lower end. Singapore has successfully retained its title as the world's most powerful passport for the third consecutive year, offering its citizens visa-free access to 192 destinations. In contrast, the Indian passport shares its 80th rank with Algeria, as both nations navigate a complex global landscape of travel restrictions and diplomatic negotiations. What Is an e-Passport? Who Can Apply, How to Apply, Fees, Benefits and Key Security Upgrades Explained.

Where Can Indians Travel Visa-Free?

The 55 destinations currently accessible to Indian passport holders include a mix of visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and ETA arrangements. Key regions and popular destinations include:

Asia & Pacific: Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Fiji, and Mauritius.

Caribbean: Barbados, Jamaica, Dominica, and Grenada.

Africa & Middle East: Kenya, Qatar, Jordan, and Seychelles.

India’s Ranking History

India's performance on the index has fluctuated over the past two decades. Its highest-ever rank was 71st in 2006, while its lowest point came in 2021 when it slipped to 90th during the peak of global travel disruptions. The current jump to 80th is seen by experts as an "incremental but steady" gain, though they note that much of the Western world still requires Indian nationals to undergo rigorous pre-departure visa processes. E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

The Henley Passport Index: How it Works

The Henley Passport Index is widely regarded as the original and most authoritative ranking of the world’s passports. It bases its findings on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information.

The ranking is determined by the number of destinations a passport holder can enter without a pre-acquired visa. A score of one is assigned if no visa is required, or if travellers can obtain a visa-on-arrival, a visitor's permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) upon landing. If a government-approved electronic visa or pre-departure approval is mandatory, the passport receives a score of zero for that destination.

List of Top 10 World’s Most Powerful Passports

Rank Passport / Countries Visa-Free Destinations 1st Singapore 192 2nd Japan, South Korea 188 3rd Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland 186 4th Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway 185 5th Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates 184 6th Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland 183 7th Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom 182 8th Canada, Iceland, Lithuania 181 9th Malaysia 180 10th United States 179

Asia continues to dominate the top of the rankings, reinforcing its leadership in global mobility. Following Singapore's lead, Japan and South Korea are tied for second place, providing access to 188 destinations. European nations also maintain a strong presence, with countries like Denmark, Spain, and Sweden sharing the third spot.

The 2026 report also highlights a "widening divide" in global mobility. The gap between the strongest and weakest passports has reached a record 168 destinations, with Afghanistan remaining at the bottom of the list (101st) with access to just 24 countries. Notably, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the biggest climber over the last two decades, jumping from 62nd to 5th place.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (henleyglobal.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

