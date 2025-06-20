Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has received a committee report on multiple murder incidents in Mangaluru and is currently studying it before commenting further.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The committee has submitted a report. I have to study the report and then I will comment on it."

Shivakumar alleged the role of BJP workers and Bajrang Dal in contributing to the region's unrest, "BJP workers, Bajrang Dal and various sections of people are creating a lot of law and order situation there. So, I want you to know the exact details. I had sent a team and they have sent me a report. Let me study it."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara officially inaugurated the "Special Action Force" (SAF) at Mangaluru. This move is aimed at combating escalating communal tensions in the region. This specialised Force has been established to proactively address and mitigate communal issues across the communally sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

The formation of the SAF comes amidst growing concerns over recurrent communal flare-ups and hate crimes in these areas. The state government had issued an order for its establishment, with a clear mandate to monitor, prevent, and respond swiftly to incidents that threaten peace and social harmony.

Comprising 248 highly trained personnel, including a senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and a mix of other ranks such as Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, and Constables, the SAF has been primarily carved out from the existing Anti-Naxal Force (ANF). This reallocation of resources underscores the government's determination to tackle communal violence with the same rigour applied to insurgency.

The SAF will operate through three dedicated companies, each strategically stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga. Its operational headquarters is expected to be in Mangaluru.

While speaking to reporters, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that this initiative marks the first time such a force has been constituted in India with the sole purpose of addressing communal tensions.

Minister Parameshwara further added that the special action force will have the authority to gather intelligence, take action against individuals who promote communal disharmony, and bring them justice. The force is expected to be proactive in addressing communal tensions and ensuring peace in the region.

After the incident in the Dakshina Kannada district, where a pickup driver was hacked to death in the Kolthamajal, and the Suhas Shetty murder case, who was associated with Bajrang Dal and the main accused in the Mohammed Fazil murder case of 2022., Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities. (ANI)

