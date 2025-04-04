New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Friday shared details of the state's legislative accomplishments under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the government's commitment to judicial reforms and the protection of citizens.

Speaking to ANI about the legislative progress, Patil stated, "Under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka government, in the last 22 months, has enacted 17 Acts in 2023, 47 Acts in 2024, and 27 Acts this year so far."

He further elaborated on the current status of these legislations, saying, "Out of the legislations that we have made and sent for assent of the Governor, four are still pending, and seven of them he has sought some clarifications. Five of them have gone to the President for assent."

Patil highlighted the significance of the amendments, including a Civil Procedure Code (CPC) amendment, which has already received the President's approval. "Another important legislation of amendment to CPC is now sent to the President by the Governor, awaiting assent," he added.

He also pointed out that many of the new Acts focus on judicial reforms and protecting professionals. A key piece of legislation, the Microfinance Bill, aims to prevent harassment of loan borrowers, addressing growing concerns about the microfinance sector.

"These are some of the major reforms for the protection of professionals and prevention of illegal practices, particularly in microfinance. Perhaps in the history of Karnataka, these are the largest number of legislations passed and enacted," Patil said.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Friday.

Siddaramaiah had on Thursday met Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his residence in the national capital to discuss the implementation of Gig Workers' Welfare Act, as promised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and elections.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers Santosh Lad, Priyank Kharge, and M B Patil.

Key decisions from the meeting include decisions on the Gig Workers' Welfare Board, Funding Mechanism and Legislation.The Karnataka government has decided to establish a Gig Workers' Welfare Board to ensure the well-being of workers employed by companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, Uber, and others.

A five per cent cess will be collected from concerned companies, while the remaining required funds will be provided by the state government to support welfare schemes for gig workers.

A comprehensive bill covering all aspects of gig workers' welfare will be prepared and presented before the state cabinet for approval.

Three gig worker representatives, Rakshitha Dev (Karnataka), Salahuddin (Hyderabad), and Nikhil Dev, were also invited to the meeting. They appreciated the government's initiative and expressed hope for better working conditions.

Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier advocated for gig workers' rights during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, welcomed the eight-point proposal prepared by the Labour Department. He emphasized the need for swift implementation to safeguard gig workers' interests.

The Karnataka Labour Department has already introduced three key bills- covering workers' gratuity, cinema workers' rights, and now, gig workers' welfare. The unorganised workers' sector has lauded the government's efforts and extended full support for this progressive move. (ANI)

