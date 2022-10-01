Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.

"Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today. The health condition of the Honourable Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry," the press release from Raj Bhavan said.

Reacting to this, CM Bommai tweeted: "Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I wish him a quick & speedy recovery."

