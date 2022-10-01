New Delhi, Oct 1: A 24-year-old cab driver was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a Class 12 student for not returning his money in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said.

The accused had allegedly given Rs 72,000 to the student to buy an iPhone, they said.

The accused has been identified as Khalid, a resident of Batla House, Jamia Nagar, they said. According to police, the incident took place around 4.10 pm on Friday in the Azeem Dairy area. Maharashtra Shocker: Police Inspector Among Three Held for Demanding Bribe From Drug Trafficking Suspect in Malegaon.

Asif, the elder brother of Mohammad Abdullah, the deceased, told police that he was inside the house when his brother was shot. When he came out, he found his brother lying in a pool of blood, he said. Abdullah was declared dead at the Holy Family Hospital, police said quoting Asif.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered in Jamia Nagar Police Station. Khalid during interrogation revealed that he had given Rs 72,000 to Abdullah to buy an iPhone, but he was not returning his money, a senior police officer said. UP Shocker: Minor Boy Slits Friend’s Throat For ‘Ogling’ At Sister in Bijnor, Arrested.

On Friday evening around 4 pm, he went to meet Abdulah to get his money back, but he neither gave him the money nor the iPhone, the officer said.

After his refusal, a fight broke out between the two and Khalid shot Abdullah with a country-made pistol and ran away, they said. At the instance of Khalid, the gun used in the offence was also recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)