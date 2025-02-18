Davangere (Karnataka), Feb 18 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Tuesday stated that the government's policy is to provide seven hours of three-phase power daily for agricultural pump sets and 24-hour electricity for household and industrial use, ensuring that power is being supplied as per this plan.

He further assured that the government will continue to serve the people of the state.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 19, 2025.

During an energy department review meeting with public representatives and officials, George said that there is no power shortage in the state.

He explained that while there are no instances of load shedding, some areas are experiencing power cuts due to technical issues related to maintenance work.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Grants Prosecution Sanction Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case.

He also emphasised that in line with the government's commitment, strict instructions have been issued to ensure an adequate power supply.

"The state's daily power demand stands at 18,500 megawatts, and with the arrival of summer, the demand has risen by 10 per cent above the average. As a result, electricity is being sourced from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh through an exchange arrangement. When the state's power demand decreases, which is expected from June onwards, electricity will be returned to these states," he was quoted as saying in a statement, issued by the minister's office.

Appropriate arrangements have been made to receive power through the grid from these states, he added.

According to George, power substations are being set up at key locations to ensure stable voltage and necessary measures are being taken to establish these substations wherever required.

"The KUSUM-C scheme aims to generate 3,000 megawatts of power through feeder solarisation over the next one and a half years. Work orders have already been issued to various agencies for the project and activities such as solar panel installation, power generation stages, and land levelling are underway," he stated.

The minister also mentioned that a plan is in place to generate 300 megawatts of power and transmit it to the grid by April.

During the meeting, he clarified that no Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state are running at a loss.

Dismissing claims that ESCOMs are facing financial losses as mere allegations, the minister pointed out that the government is expecting substantial pending payments, including dues from local bodies, the Panchayat Raj and the Rural Development department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)