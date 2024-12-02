Hassan (Karanataka), Dec 2 (PTI) An IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Kerala School Holiday: Educational Institutions, Anganwadis To Remain Shut Today As IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad and 3 Other Districts.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)