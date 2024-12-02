Indore, December 2: In a surprising turn of events from Balaghat district, a young woman reportedly entered into court marriages with two men within two months. The incident came to light after her first husband, Rohit Upvanshi from Ladsara, filed a missing person complaint for his wife at Khairlanji police station.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the investigation revealed that the woman had married Rahul Burde from Waraseoni just four days before the complaint. Tensions escalated when both husbands confronted each other at the police station, each asserting his claim. After discussions, the woman chose to stay with her second husband and assured her she would file for divorce from her first husband. Rohit, her first husband, shared that they had been in a relationship for eight years before their marriage. Alirajpur Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl, Her 18-Month Old Sister Die After Drinking Phenyl Kept in Bathroom at Home in Madhya Pradesh.

The couple had married in court on October 25 and spent two months together. A week ago, the woman left for her parental home, saying her mother was ill, but soon disappeared. Concerned, Rohit and her family reported her missing at Khairlanji police station. Shivpuri Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten to Death With Sticks and Pipes in Madhya Pradesh, 4 Arrested; Disturbing Videos Surface.

A tense confrontation ensued at the police station as Rohit and Rahul argued over their claims to the woman. After demanding proof of their court marriages, the police gave her the choice to decide. She chose to stay with Rahul and promised to divorce Rohit. Despite Rohit's objections, arguing that her second marriage was illegal without a divorce, the woman stood firm. The police allowed her to live with Rahul, while Rohit expressed dissatisfaction with her decision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).