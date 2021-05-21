Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7.

"We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7," Yediyurappa told the media.

Saying that the people roaming after 10 am is creating a lot of problems throughout the state, the CM informed the same set of guidelines will continue to be in force.

He further urged people to stop unnecessary movements.

Speaking on the Black Fungus infections in the state, he said that the government has decided to give free treatment to Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients in the government district hospitals.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a full lockdown from May 10.

Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

At present the state has as many as 5,34,975 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

