Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): Karnataka's Power Minister, KJ George, on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for a woman and her daughter who were electrocuted after stepping on live wire 'hanging' on a footpath in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru.

"Our prayers are with the families that have lost their precious members. The state government will give Rs 5 lakh each to the family members who have lost their kin in this grave incident," said Karnataka Power Minister.

In a tragic mishap, a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives due to electrocution in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Hope Farm under the Kadugodi police station's jurisdiction when the victims, Soundarya and Suviksha Lee, accidentally stepped on a fallen electric wire belonging to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited.

Initial reports suggest that the live wire had been lying unattended on the footpath for an extended period, posing a significant safety hazard to pedestrians.

KJ George stated that the lineman, Assistant Engineer (AE), and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) have been suspended for dereliction of duty and that anyone else found culpable will face strict consequences.

"In a deeply unfortunate incident, a lady and a child have lost their lives to electrocution close to Hope Farm in Whitefield, Bengaluru. We have taken up an inquiry into the incident that has led to these unfortunate deaths and are awaiting the report. The linemen, AE and AEE have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Anyone else responsible for this accident will be dealt with tough actions so that such mishaps do not recur in the future," said KJ George.

A case has been registered at the police station, investigations have been started and the concerned BESCOM officials and staff are interrogated.

Further investigation into the case is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

