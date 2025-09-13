Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday met with patients injured in an accident during a Ganesh procession and admitted to a hospital in Hassan in the State.

According to a statement from his office, Gowda enquired about the condition of those injured and interacted with their families.

On Thursday, a truck rammed into a crowd during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan, killing nine people and leaving 22 others injured.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader CT Ravi visited HIMES Hospital in Hassan to meet with those injured. He enquired about the condition of the injured, and assured them of support from the authorities for their treatment and recovery.

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader said the compensation announced for the victims of the Ganesha procession accident in Hassan district was inadequate and urged the Karnataka government to raise the amount to Rs 50 lakh.

"The government has announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs. However, I believe that in such an incident, this amount of compensation is little. I request the government to increase the compensation amount to Rs 50 lakhs" Ravi said.

The former minister said doctors and police had worked through the night to manage the aftermath.

"Last night, the celebration was ongoing for the Ganesha procession in the Hassan district. During that celebration, this accident happened, in which nine people lost their lives. Doctors and police worked tirelessly through the night... 13 people are admitted in the general ward, and three people are in the ICU," Ravi said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office announced ex-gratia relief for the victims of the accident in Hassan.

According to the PMO, Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of those who died, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)

