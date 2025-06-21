Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge on Friday wrote to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar seeking clarification over not getting clearance for the visit to the United States.

Sharing a copy of the letter on X, Priyank Kharge stated that the visit aimed to strengthen collaborations, attract investments, and create employment in the state.

"I have written to the Minister of External Affairs, Sri. Jaishankar, seeking clarity on why political clearance for my official visit to the United States was denied. I do so with a deep sense of responsibility to the people of Karnataka, to whom I am duty-bound. The visit was aimed at strengthening collaborations, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities for the state," he said.

He said that denying a Cabinet Minister the ability to carry out his responsibilities raises serious concerns and called it undermining federalism.

"Denying a Cabinet Minister and the custodian of one of the world's largest technology clusters, the ability to carry out such official responsibilities without explanation, raises serious concerns. It is not only against the interests of the state but also undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism. I hope the Ministry provides a clear written clarification at the earliest," the Karnataka Minister said.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Minister said that he would seek an explanation from the central government over the denial of his US visit.

He said he was holding back from making public statements and would enquire about the denial of his trip once he returned to Bengaluru.

"I'm holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I'm back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial," Kharge posted on X while responding to a section of media reporting on the issue.

Kharge was scheduled to attend multiple events in the US. (ANI)

