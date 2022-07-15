Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday reported 977 fresh coronavirus cases and one death taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,84,002 and 40,085 respectively, the State Health Department said.

Also Read | Telangana: 150 Students Fall Sick After Having Lunch at IIIT-Basar in Nirmal District; Eight Students Hospitalized in Nizamabad.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 1,013 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,37,173 till date. Active cases stood at 6,702.

Also Read | Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death by 2 Juveniles in National Capital's Narela Area.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 871 while there were 21 cases in Dharwad, 11 in Kolar, 10 in Ballari, and eight in Dakshina Kannada.

The lone death in the state occurred in Dharwad where a 73-year-old man died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness in a hospital.

There were zero infections and fatalities in seven districts of the state.The positivity rate for the day was 3.73 per cent, the department said.

As many as 26,150 tests were conducted, those included 18,934 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till date was 6.73 crore.

A total of 1,03,426 people were inoculated, taking the total number of those vaccinated so far to 11.35 crore , the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)