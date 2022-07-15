New Delhi, Jul 15: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.

The deceased used to work in a garment shop and his friend, who is an eyewitness and rushed him to the hospital, has an eatery shop, they said.

Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

Once the juveniles are apprehended, the motive behind the quarrel that led to the stabbing will be clear, police said.

The deceased and the two juveniles hail from the same locality, police said.

Maharashtra: 'Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls', Says CM Eknath Shinde.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said information was received on Thursday from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital about the admission of an person with to stab injury.

"The police reached at hospital and found that the 16-year-old boy was admitted in the hospital with an alleged history of assault and was found unfit for statement," the official said.

His friend, who admitted him to the hospital, said a quarrel took place between the victim and one of the accused who took out a knife and stabbed the boy.

Both the accused escaped from the spot thereafter, he said.

The boy died during treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)