Hassan (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone of the Indian Railways (IR) on Saturday carried out checks under Operation "Narcos" in Train No 18111, the TATA-YPR Weekly Express running between Tatanagar Junction of Jharkhand and Yesvantpur Junction near Bengaluru.

The drive was aimed at curbing the illegal transportation of narcotics through railway premises.

During this special drive, the RPF seized an unclaimed bag containing approximately 4.50 kilograms of Ganja, valued at Rs 45,000 at the Arsikere railway station located in the Hassan district of Karnataka

According to a press release, "On 06.09.2025, A special RPF team, while conducting checks under Operation Narcos in Train No. 18111 TATA-YPR Weekly Express, intercepted two persons (residents of Hassan) carrying a blue-coloured school bag in the General Compartment near Arsikere. On questioning, the individuals admitted that they were transporting Ganja from Kosinga Railway Station, Odisha."

The offenders, along with the bag, were handed over to the Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Arsikere railway station (SI/GRP/Arsikere).

The release further said, "On checking the bag by RPSI/ASK in the presence of Panchas, 4.5 Kgs (4506 grams) of Ganja valued at approximately Rs 45,000/- was recovered".

Railway police seized the contraband and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Subsequently, RPSI/GRP/Arsikere seized the contraband and, after completing all legal formalities, registered a case vide Cr. No. 31/2025 dated 06.09.2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Investigation is in progress", said the release.

In a post on X, Railway Protection Force (RPF) S.W.Railway wrote, "NARCOS: RPF/Arsikere & CPDS team/MYS, seized 01 unclaimed bag containing Ganja, weighed about 4.50 Kgs V/Rs.45,000/-, GS coach of Tr. No.18111 at ASK Rly stn. Further, seized ganja handed over to RPSI/GRP/ASK & registered a case vide Cr. No. 31/2025, U/s 20(b)(ii)(B)."

RPF personnel involved in the operation were Anwar Sadique, SI/RPF/Shimoga; B. Ananda, ASI/RPF/CIB/Mysuru; Shivamurthy, ASI/RPF/Arsikere; Rudresh, HC/RPF/Harihar; and Mujammil Khan, Constable/RPF/Mysuru, the release said. (ANI)

