Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday sought central assistance to raise the number of oxygenated beds and oxygen plants in the state.

Bommai sought the assistance today while taking part in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage Covid. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the state which is higher than the national average," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that the PM was also apprised about measures initiated to ramp up the medical infrastructure, he said, "I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plants."

The Prime Minister gave instructions on making all preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave of Covid, as the pandemic is expected to peak in February, the CM said.

During the third wave over 94 per cent infected are in home isolation, and therefore the Prime Minister wanted to give priority to ensuring supply of medicines, appropriate care and measures to instill a sense of confidence among the infected, he said.

Further Bommai said, the Union government has suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the Rs 32,000 crore package it has provided.

"The union government has provided Rs 32,000 crore for states after the second wave to raise the health infrastructure. Many states have so far not utilised it. States too need to chip in with their own share of resources to improve the health infrastructure like ICU, Oxygen plants, oxygenated plants and purchase ambulances to make best use of the project," he said.

According to the release, Modi appreciated the 5T plan of Testing, Tracking, Tracing, Triaging and Technology adopted by the state government to control COVID, and also praised the use of technology for monitoring the health of those in home isolation.

