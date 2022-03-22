Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government will pilot a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to counter Tamil Nadu's similar move regarding the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Lower House, he also expressed his government's commitment to implement the project and called Tamil Nadu's resolution as "illegal".

Leaders across party lines, condemning Tamil Nadu assembly's move, urged the government to pass a resolution in the state assembly making Karnataka's stand clear regarding the project and Cauvery river water, and exert pressure on the Centre to give necessary clearances.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the Karnataka government for its "unilateral decision" to proceed with the Mekedatu project and prevail upon the Centre to reject the proposal.

"Tamil Nadu always raises objections when we plan to utilise Cauvery water...we will take this (Mekedatu project) forward strongly and put pressure on the Centre. We are doing it and will continue to do so. Our DPR should be cleared and we should get environment clearance," Bommai said.

Noting that Tamil Nadu is planning projects without allocation of water for them, and it will get mentioned in the state's resolution after getting technical details, he said: "Their (TN) resolution is illegal. It infringes on our right and against the federal system."

"In what format the resolution should be, we will discuss with the legal team and bring it tomorrow. We will not delay it. We will pilot the resolution making our stand on Cauvery river water and Mekedatu clear," he said, adding that the government will take all measures to implement the project by exerting pressure on the Centre and take an all-party delegation to New Delhi, if necessary.

Reminding that the state showed generosity by not objecting to provide 15 tmc water to Chennai under Telugu Ganga project, despite Tamil Nadu not coming under its ambit, Bommai said, "They will have to realise it and not object to Mekedatu project that will provide drinking water to Bengaluru."

Noting that Karnataka's stand is one regarding the Makedatu and it is to utilise the state's share of water within its territory, he said, "....we have repeatedly said that there will be no injury to Tamil Nadu because of the project and it will in no way violate the tribunal order."

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution is constitutionally unacceptable and the state government strongly condemns it.

Accusing Tamil Nadu of trying to keep the Cauvery river water dispute alive by repeatedly raising objections to the state's projects, he said, regarding passing any resolution in the assembly, the government will come back after consulting legal experts, as the matter is before the Supreme Court.

As of now, Karnataka's DPR on the Mekedatu project is before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the matter is also before the Union Environment Ministry for clearance.

The state budget 2022-23, presented by Bommai recently, provided a grant of Rs 1,000 crore this year for implementation of the project.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. The estimated Rs 9,000-crore project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW of power.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, senior Congress MLA and former water resources minister H K Patil, referring to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said, "They are unnecessarily trying to cause hindrance to a developmental project of the state."

Intervening, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said Tamil Nadu's resolution is 100 per cent "illegal"; the government and the assembly there don't have any legal right to pass such a resolution, and they have done it for mere political reasons.

"Other than Tamil Nadu's share of 177.25 tmc water (in normal years), in the last seven to eight year, about 582 tmc excess water has flown to that state, which is our water...They are now objecting if we want to use our share of surplus water," the Congress leader said, suggesting that Karnataka too pass a unanimous resolution condemning Tamil Nadu's move and put pressure on the Centre to give necessary clearances.

"If needed, an all-party delegation should be taken to the PM and Union Water Resources Minister to present our case," he added.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily trying to cause impediment in Karnataka's effort to exercise right over its share of water. "This is not the first time, they have done it repeatedly."

The Chief Minister should meet the Prime Minister and concerned Union ministers if required and put pressure on the Centre and get necessary clearances for the project, he said. "We are not asking for anything illegal. We are asking for our rightful share. We should make our stand clear to the Centre as well."

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said Tamil Nadu's resolution has "no value" and since 1924 has been objecting to the state's projects regarding Cauvery water.

Karnataka has every right and opportunity, technically and legally, to implement the Mekedatu project, he said, adding that the state government should show its commitment by getting necessary clearances from the Centre.

