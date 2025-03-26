New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, on Wednesday, slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on the 'three-language policy' row and urged him to 'teach' southern languages in government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram dismissed claims that opposition to the three-language formula under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was an attempt to divide the nation, asserting that it was merely resistance against the "imposition" of Hindi.

"Nobody is dividing any nation, we are only opposing the compulsory imposition of Hindi on Tamil Nadu. I'm glad the UP Chief Minister is saying that the nation need not be divided based on language. I would urge him to teach southern Indian languages in the government schools he runs in UP," Chidambaram said.

His remarks came in response to CM Yogi Adityanath's exclusive interview with ANI, in which the Uttar Pradesh leader criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the three-language controversy, calling it "narrow politics."

Adityanath accused Stalin of attempting to create divisions based on region and language, suggesting that the Tamil Nadu CM was doing so because he feared losing his vote bank.

He emphasised that language should unite, not divide, people and highlighted Tamil's status as one of India's oldest languages with a rich heritage.

"The country should not be divided based on language or region. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi ji for organizing the third generation of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should we hate Hindi?" the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also questioned the opposition to Hindi in Tamil Nadu and argued that if Tamil, Telugu, and other languages could be taught in Uttar Pradesh, then Hindi should also be taught in Tamil Nadu's universities.

"I say that we should learn every language. We teach Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam at the universities in Uttar Pradesh. We are not only teaching these, but we are also teaching foreign languages at the universities in Uttar Pradesh. All of this has been implemented in the National Education Policy. If we can teach Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and other languages in Uttar Pradesh's universities, then what is wrong with teaching Hindi in Tamil Nadu's universities? I believe we should adopt a broader perspective for the country," CM Yogi added.

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. (ANI)

